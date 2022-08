Tremendous landslide disrupts traffic on Gangotri and Yamunotri highways

There has been a landslide near Dharasu Band in Uttarkashi. Due to which Yamunotri and Gangotri highways are closed. Many vehicles have also been stuck due to the landslide.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

