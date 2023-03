videoDetails

Tripura CM Oath: Swearing-in ceremony of Manik Saha government to be held today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Swearing-in ceremony of Manik Government will take place in Tripura today after winning a landslide victory. During this, Manik Saha will take oath as CM. Prime Minister Modi will also participate in this program. Know in detail in this report what will be the complete program.