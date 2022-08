TST held with Indian army at Forward post areas

Transportable Satellite Terminal (TST) has been deployed at Forward Post areas. It will provide secure & reliable voice, video & data connectivity to troops deployed in forward areas.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

