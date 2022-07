TTK: Offensive statement on Hindu Gods by Chishti

When the controversy erupted over the statement of Adil Chishti on Lord Ganesha and Hanuman ji, he clarified about it and said that he did not mean to say, his point was distorted.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

When the controversy erupted over the statement of Adil Chishti on Lord Ganesha and Hanuman ji, he clarified about it and said that he did not mean to say, his point was distorted.