TTK (Special Edition): Why protest against education of Sanatan Dharma in AMU?

Now in Aligarh Muslim University, students will be given the education of Sanatan Dharma. In this regard, the chairman of the Islamic Studies Department of the university has also given a proposal to the officials. It has been written in this proposal that the students should be taught about Sanatan Dharma. But some people have started creating a controversy on this matter and issued a warning stating that such education cannot be given in AMU.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

