Tunisha Sharma Case: Actress Tunisha's last rites to take place today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

After Tunisha Sharma's suicide, the actress will be cremated today. In this case, police is continuously questioning Sheezan Khan. Tunisha's mother alleges that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. Know how far the inquiry has reached.