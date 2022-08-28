Twin Tower Blast: How is the situation there after the collapse of the Twin Towers?

The Supertech Twin Towers were demolished in a matter of seconds today using modern engineering. A huge balloon of dust was seen on the spot as soon as both the towers were demolished. After the collapse of the Twin Towers, see how the situation is there in this report.

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

