Twitter war started between Tejashwi Yadav and Giriraj Singh on 10 lakh jobs

Tejashwi Yadav had promised 10 lakh jobs to the youth before the elections. After a fresh interview of Tejashwi on this issue came to the fore, the Twitter war between Giriraj Singh and Tejashwi has started.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

