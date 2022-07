Two communities clash during Kanwar Yatra in UP's Moradabad

Big news has come from UP's Moradabad. Two communities clashed during Kanwar Yatra. An attempt was made to stop the Kanwar Yatra by putting a cot. The police pacified the matter after a while.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

Big news has come from UP's Moradabad. Two communities clashed during Kanwar Yatra. An attempt was made to stop the Kanwar Yatra by putting a cot. The police pacified the matter after a while.