Two including gangster Mandeep Toofan killed in a bloody clash in Punjab's Goindwal Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

Bloody clash in Punjab's Goindwal Sahib Jail. Accused of Moosewala murder case clashed with each other. Two gangsters including gangster Mandeep Toofan were killed. At the same time, Manmohan admitted in the hospital also died. The accused were in jail in the Sidhu Moosewala Murder case.