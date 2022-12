videoDetails

UCC Bill: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav opposes introduction of Uniform Civil Code bill in Rajya Sabha

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches a scathing attack on BJP after Kirori Lal Meena introduced Uniform Civil Code Bill in Rajya Sabha. SP leader said, 'BJP's draft for polarization'.