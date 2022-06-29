NewsVideos

Udaipur Murder Case: Kanhaiya's family's big allegation, said- 'Police ignored the complaint'

Udaipur Tailor Murder Case: After the brutal murder of a tailor by two fanatics in Udaipur, the family members are in shock. Demanding justice, he alleged that the police did not take any action even after the complaint.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Udaipur Tailor Murder Case: After the brutal murder of a tailor by two fanatics in Udaipur, the family members are in shock. Demanding justice, he alleged that the police did not take any action even after the complaint.

All Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Final fight on 'floor' tomorrow?
16:38
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Final fight on 'floor' tomorrow?
Asaduddin Owaisi on Udaipur Murder Case - 'No one has the right to take law in their hands'
7:28
Asaduddin Owaisi on Udaipur Murder Case - 'No one has the right to take law in their hands'
Headline: Outrage in Udaipur due to ruthless murder
1:36
Headline: Outrage in Udaipur due to ruthless murder
Udaipur Murder Case: Central government's big action, NIA ordered to investigate
12:46
Udaipur Murder Case: Central government's big action, NIA ordered to investigate
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena's application against floor test approved in SC
10:12
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena's application against floor test approved in SC

Trending Videos

16:38
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Final fight on 'floor' tomorrow?
7:28
Asaduddin Owaisi on Udaipur Murder Case - 'No one has the right to take law in their hands'
1:36
Headline: Outrage in Udaipur due to ruthless murder
12:46
Udaipur Murder Case: Central government's big action, NIA ordered to investigate
10:12
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena's application against floor test approved in SC
rajasthan Udaipur live,rajasthan live,Zee,Zee News live,Zee News Live TV,Nupur Sharma,nupur sharma news,nupur sharma latest news hindi,rajasthan hinsa,Rajasthan violence,rajasthan nupur sharma,rajasthan news live,rajasthan breaking news,राजस्थान न्यूज़,breaking news rajasthan,2 muslim,udaipur news live,udaipur nupur sharma,udaipur viral video,Nupur Sharma controversy,udaipur danga today,Udaipur murder viral video,Udaipur Tailor Murder,