Udaipur Murder Case: Kanhaiya's family's big allegation, said- 'Police ignored the complaint'

Udaipur Tailor Murder Case: After the brutal murder of a tailor by two fanatics in Udaipur, the family members are in shock. Demanding justice, he alleged that the police did not take any action even after the complaint.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Udaipur Tailor Murder Case: After the brutal murder of a tailor by two fanatics in Udaipur, the family members are in shock. Demanding justice, he alleged that the police did not take any action even after the complaint.