Uddhav Thackeray Slams Center on Rahul's disqualification as MP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray said on Rahul Gandhi's membership - this is the end of the dictator. Did you do wrong in raising your voice where thieves and robbers are roaming free?

