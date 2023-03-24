videoDetails

Uddhav Thackeray Slams Center on Rahul's disqualification as MP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray said on Rahul Gandhi's membership - this is the end of the dictator. Did you do wrong in raising your voice where thieves and robbers are roaming free?