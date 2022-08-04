NewsVideos

Uddhav Vs Shinde: Supreme Court hearing postponed till Monday

The hearing going on in the Supreme Court regarding the fight between Shinde faction and Uddhav faction in Maharashtra has been postponed for the time being. Now the next hearing will be held on Monday and this matter can also be referred to the Constitutional Bench.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
The hearing going on in the Supreme Court regarding the fight between Shinde faction and Uddhav faction in Maharashtra has been postponed for the time being. Now the next hearing will be held on Monday and this matter can also be referred to the Constitutional Bench.

All Videos

Revealed: Pakistan’s restoration of 1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Lahore | Zee English News
Revealed: Pakistan’s restoration of 1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Lahore | Zee English News
14 year old Anahat Singh is the India's youngest athlete in CWG 2022 | Zee English News
14 year old Anahat Singh is the India's youngest athlete in CWG 2022 | Zee English News
Breaking News: China's 'invasion plan' on Taiwan
2:45
Breaking News: China's 'invasion plan' on Taiwan
The Taliban has distanced itself from the presence of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan
1:31
The Taliban has distanced itself from the presence of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan
ED has summoned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut
4:50
ED has summoned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut

Trending Videos

Revealed: Pakistan’s restoration of 1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Lahore | Zee English News
14 year old Anahat Singh is the India's youngest athlete in CWG 2022 | Zee English News
2:45
Breaking News: China's 'invasion plan' on Taiwan
1:31
The Taliban has distanced itself from the presence of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan
4:50
ED has summoned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut
uddhav thackeray vs eknath shinde,eknath shinde vs uddhav thackeray,Eknath Shinde,Uddhav Thackeray,shinde vs uddhav,eknath shinde uddhav thackeray,eknath shinde on uddhav thackeray,uddhav thackeray on eknath shinde,uddhav vs shinde in sc today,cm eknath shinde,Uddhav Thackeray news,shide vs uddhav on sc,eknath shinde latest news,uddhav vs shinde,eknath shinde live,thackeray vs shinde,eknath shinde speech,shinde vs uddhav live,eknath shinde news,