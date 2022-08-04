Uddhav Vs Shinde: Supreme Court hearing postponed till Monday

The hearing going on in the Supreme Court regarding the fight between Shinde faction and Uddhav faction in Maharashtra has been postponed for the time being. Now the next hearing will be held on Monday and this matter can also be referred to the Constitutional Bench.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

