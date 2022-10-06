Udit Raj's statement rubbish says DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar has reacted sharply to Udit Raj's statement. He has termed Udit Raj's statement as rubbish. Let us tell you, Congress leader Udit Raj has made a controversial tweet about President Draupadi Murmu and said that no country should get such a President. He tweeted and said, 'No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know.