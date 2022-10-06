Udit Raj's statement rubbish says DK Shivakumar

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

DK Shivakumar has reacted sharply to Udit Raj's statement. He has termed Udit Raj's statement as rubbish. Let us tell you, Congress leader Udit Raj has made a controversial tweet about President Draupadi Murmu and said that no country should get such a President. He tweeted and said, 'No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know.