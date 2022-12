videoDetails

Ujjain: Controversy over essay competition on Prophet, Hindu organizations protest

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Controversy has erupted over the invitation of Hindus to the essay competition on the Prophet in Ujjain. After the matter came to light, Narottam Mishra has taken action on it and had given instructions to stop it. Ujjain administration has canceled it.