Umesh Pal Case: BJP MP Subrat Pathak makes big remark on Atiq Ahmad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Umesh Pal Case: In the Umesh Pal murder case, Yogi government's campaign to bury me in the soil is going on. Bulldozer action is being taken at the house of the absconding miscreants in the murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness of the murder of former MLA Raju Pal in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Listen to what BJP MP Subrat Pathak said on the manner in which Umesh Pal and the security personnel were shot in broad daylight.