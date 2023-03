videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Search for Atiq Ahmed's security guard intensifies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj, the search for Ehtesham, the security guard of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, has intensified. In Kaushambhi, the police is looking for Ehtesham, who is suspected to be involved in the Umesh Pal murder case. Tell that this security guard was given to Ateeq when he became a Member of Parliament, but after Ateeq went to jail, he was dismissed and Ehtesham is absconding since 2005.