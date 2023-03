videoDetails

Umesh Pal Hatyakand: Atiq Ahmad's sister complains about her brother's life

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

In the Prayagraj case, Atiq Ahmed's family is in panic due to the sudden encounter. He has made serious allegations against the police administration. Mafia Atiq Ahmed's sister appeals to the government after the accused killed in the encounter