Umesh Pal Hatyakand: Search for Atiq Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen intensifies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

The search for Shaista Parveen, wife of mafia Atiq Ahmed, has been intensified in the Umesh Pal murder case. In this connection, the police has formed 3 different teams. Efforts are being made to trace the location with the help of call details