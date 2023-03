videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Asad suspected to be hid in Nepal along with bomber Guddu Muslim

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Another big disclosure in Umesh Pal Murder Case. Asad is suspected to be hiding in Nepal. Bomber Guddu Muslim has also been traced along with him. UP STF team is engaged in the search operation, due to which a team has left for Nepal.