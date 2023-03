videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq's brother's wife afraid of Encounter, says, 'Anything can happen to Ashraf'

| Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

After Mafia Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf has also pleaded in the court demanding video conferencing. At the same time, Ashraf's wife also expressed her fear of her husband's encounter and said that anything can happen to Ashraf.