Umesh Pal murder case: UP Police and STF left for Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

The UP Police and STF team is about to reach Gujarat to interrogate Mafia Atiq Ahmed in the Umesh Pal murder case. Mafia Atiq Ahmed has already told the threat to his life in Uttar Pradesh.