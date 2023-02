videoDetails

UNGA passes Resolution for peace in Ukraine

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

The war between Russia and Ukraine has completed one year. Meanwhile UNGA has passed resolution for Ukraine. Under this proposal, 32 countries including China-India have kept distance. Regarding this, the statement of India's permanent representative in the UN has come to the fore. Ruchira Khamboj said, 'Indiafollows the principles of the UN Charter'.