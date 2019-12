Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 during a crucial meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at the Parliament House Annexe building. The Union Cabinet also reportedly approved the proposal to extend the SC/ST reservation for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies which was due to expire on January 25, 2020. it has now been extended for the next 10 years.