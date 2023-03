videoDetails

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Press Conference makes big remark on Rahul Gandhi's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur retaliated on statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by holding a press conference. Actually Rahul used abusive language about India in a program organized by Congress in London. Countering this, Anurag Thakur said, 'Rahul is defaming the country'. Watch full speech in this report.