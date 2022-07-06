Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reacts over Kaali film poster controversy
The controversy continues over the poster of the film Kaali. Politics is also intensifying in this matter. Meanwhile, the reaction of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has also come to the fore. He has said that making a film on such issues should be avoided, which creates tension in the country and society.
