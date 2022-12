videoDetails

Union Minister Smriti Irani hits back after Ajay Rai's sexist remarks

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

After the indecent remarks of Congress MP Ajay Rai, Union Minister Smriti Irani's counterattack has come to the fore. She has said that the Gandhi family likes such language. NCW has sent a notice to Ajay Rai on this matter.