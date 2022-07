Unparliamentary Language: Jairam Ramesh targets Modi government

Now the political dispute has started on the list of unparliamentary language. Targeting the Modi government, Jairam Ramesh has said that now will BJP tell us what we have to say.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Now the political dispute has started on the list of unparliamentary language. Targeting the Modi government, Jairam Ramesh has said that now will BJP tell us what we have to say.