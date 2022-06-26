UP Bypoll Election Result 2022: Big blow to SP as BJP registers win in Rampur

The BJP has given a big blow to the SP in the Rampur Lok Sabha seat, which is considered to be the stronghold of SP leader Azam Khan. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi has won. He has defeated SP candidate Mohammad Asim Raja.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

The BJP has given a big blow to the SP in the Rampur Lok Sabha seat, which is considered to be the stronghold of SP leader Azam Khan. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi has won. He has defeated SP candidate Mohammad Asim Raja.