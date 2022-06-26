NewsVideos

UP Bypoll Election Result 2022: Big blow to SP as BJP registers win in Rampur

The BJP has given a big blow to the SP in the Rampur Lok Sabha seat, which is considered to be the stronghold of SP leader Azam Khan. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi has won. He has defeated SP candidate Mohammad Asim Raja.

|Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022: BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi wrests Rampur seat
12:44
Rampur Lok Sabha Bypoll Result 2022: BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi wrests Rampur seat
Rajendra Nagar Bypoll Result 2022: AAP registers big win in Delhi
4:52
Rajendra Nagar Bypoll Result 2022: AAP registers big win in Delhi
Rajendra Nagar Bypoll Result 2022: AAP registers victory in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar
2:38
Rajendra Nagar Bypoll Result 2022: AAP registers victory in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sainiks hold bike rally against rebel MLAs outside Saamana office
13:1
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sainiks hold bike rally against rebel MLAs outside Saamana office
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: 'We can't forget the emergency days', says PM
32:15
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: 'We can't forget the emergency days', says PM

