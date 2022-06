UP Bypoll Result 2022: BJP sweeps Rampur & Azamgarh seat

Big news has come out regarding the 2022 by-elections on Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua defeated Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Big news has come out regarding the 2022 by-elections on Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua defeated Akhilesh Yadav's cousin Dharmendra Yadav.