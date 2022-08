UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got a big relief from the Supreme Court

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has got a big relief from the Supreme Court. Supreme Court rejected the demand for prosecution for making inflammatory speeches in 2007.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

