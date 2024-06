videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 16th June 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 07:00 AM IST

Petrol-Diesel Price Hike: While on one hand the water crisis continues in Delhi, on the other hand in Karnataka the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 3 each. BJP will protest today against the decision of Karnataka government. Watch TOP 100 News of the day of the day further in this report.