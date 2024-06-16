videoDetails

Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:24 AM IST

Deshhit: Russian President Putin is going to visit North Korea soon in response to Ukraine receiving a consignment of Western weapons. Western countries fear that he may make an arms deal with North Korea. Amid reports of Putin's visit, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Wednesday welcomed the country's growing ties with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon visit North Korea for his third meeting with him. Kim Jong visited Russia for a meeting with Putin in September last year.