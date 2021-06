UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaches Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's residence after four and a half years

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reached the house of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. This is the first time that the CM has visited the Deputy CM's residence. It is being told that talks between the two leaders lasted for about one and a half hours at Keshav's house at 7 Kalidas Marg.