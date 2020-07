UP Police convoy reaches Kanpur from Ujjain with Vikas Dubey, will be produced today in Mati court

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team along with Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey, who was arrested in Ujjain after on Thursday reached Kanpur by road on Friday (July 10). He will be first taken to UP STF office and then will be produced before the court at 10 am today.