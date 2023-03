videoDetails

Uproar over distribution of sweets in Bihar Vidhan Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

There is a lot of uproar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in a land-for-job scam case. BJP MLA has thrown the plate of laddus. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharti have got bail in the case of land in exchange for a job.