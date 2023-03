videoDetails

Uproar over Right to Health Bill, why are doctors protesting on the streets?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

The Rajasthan government has brought the Right to Health Bill to provide medical facilities to the public. But now demonstrations are being seen regarding this bill. Doctors of private hospitals have come out on the streets to protest against the bill. Not only this, doctors and police clashed with each other during the protest. Not only this, the police used force on the doctors.