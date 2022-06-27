US President Joe Biden meets PM Modi at the G7 Summit

Prime Minister Modi is in Germany these days to attend the G7 summit where he has met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. It is worth noting that during this meeting, US President Joe Biden himself came to PM Modi.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

