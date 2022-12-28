NewsVideos
videoDetails

US Snow Storm 2022: 60 people died due to snowfall in America

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 08:49 AM IST
At least 60 people died due to the snow storm in America. There is a possibility of increasing the number of dead due to people getting trapped in snowfall in many places.

All Videos

Security forces achieve huge success in Jammu and Kashmir
6:16
Security forces achieve huge success in Jammu and Kashmir
Sidhra Encounter: Security forces achieves huge success in Jammu and Kashmir
0:46
Sidhra Encounter: Security forces achieves huge success in Jammu and Kashmir
Zee Super 80: Cold wave continues in Delhi, mercury is minus in northern states
12:13
Zee Super 80: Cold wave continues in Delhi, mercury is minus in northern states
Zee Top 100: Severe cold in Delhi, temperature up to 5.6 degrees
15:26
Zee Top 100: Severe cold in Delhi, temperature up to 5.6 degrees
Cold wave in entire North India including Delhi, alert from December 31 to January 4
15:38
Cold wave in entire North India including Delhi, alert from December 31 to January 4

Trending Videos

6:16
Security forces achieve huge success in Jammu and Kashmir
0:46
Sidhra Encounter: Security forces achieves huge success in Jammu and Kashmir
12:13
Zee Super 80: Cold wave continues in Delhi, mercury is minus in northern states
15:26
Zee Top 100: Severe cold in Delhi, temperature up to 5.6 degrees
15:38
Cold wave in entire North India including Delhi, alert from December 31 to January 4
Snow,Winter storm,Storm,Snow storm,major storm,winter storm christmas 2022,US snow,US storm,winter storm elliott,weather forecast snow storm,snow forecast,buffalo snow storm,storms,lake effect snow storm,ice storm,Arctic storm,US winter storm,winter storm 2022,north america.,Americans,Christmas snow,ontario winter storm,Good Morning America,Christmas storm,winter storm forecast,storm team 8,winter christmas storm,