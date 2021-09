Uttar Pradesh govt recommends CBI investigation in Mahant Narendra Giri death case

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. Reportedly, this probe was recommended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself. Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead in his room at the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday evening.