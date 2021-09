Uttar Pradesh: Omprakash Rajbhar played the Muslim card in the UP elections

Omprakash Rajbhar, former cabinet minister and president of SubhaSP, said that Mukhtar Ansari is on everyone's target for being a Muslim. Rajbhar said that more than half the MPs and MLAs sitting in the Parliament and the UP Assembly are criminals. There are many types of allegations against CM Yogi. If the investigation is done, he will also be in jail.