Uttar Pradesh: Slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" raised in the Samajwadi Party's demonstration in Agra

A day after 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised during a Samajwadi Party protest in Agra, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested at least five people. According to reports, a protest march was organized by Samajwadi Party workers in Agra on Thursday against alleged irregularities in the UP block-panchayat election.