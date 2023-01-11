NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarakhand: Cracks appear in the houses of Tehri Garhwal after Joshimath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
After the cracks in the houses of Joshimath, cracks have been found in the houses in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal.

All Videos

Indian Women are being trained under Agniveer Scheme 2023
15:46
Indian Women are being trained under Agniveer Scheme 2023
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram make big statement on Joshimath sinking
6:29
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram make big statement on Joshimath sinking
Farmers protest in Bihar's Buxar
5:52
Farmers protest in Bihar's Buxar
ASI Shambhu Dayal Case: Why no one came to save ASI during the attack in Delhi's Mayapuri
15:11
ASI Shambhu Dayal Case: Why no one came to save ASI during the attack in Delhi's Mayapuri
Auto Expo 2023: India's first Hydrogen fuel cell car Toyota Mirai unveiled | Nitin Gadkari
Auto Expo 2023: India's first Hydrogen fuel cell car Toyota Mirai unveiled | Nitin Gadkari

Trending Videos

15:46
Indian Women are being trained under Agniveer Scheme 2023
6:29
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram make big statement on Joshimath sinking
5:52
Farmers protest in Bihar's Buxar
15:11
ASI Shambhu Dayal Case: Why no one came to save ASI during the attack in Delhi's Mayapuri
Auto Expo 2023: India's first Hydrogen fuel cell car Toyota Mirai unveiled | Nitin Gadkari
Tehri,tehri garhwal cracks,joshimath sinking,land sinking in joshimath,Joshimath,joshimath sinking reason,sinking joshimath,joshimath news,joshimath landslide,jotrimath joshimath,Joshimath land sinking,Joshimath Uttarakhand,landslide in joshimath,joshimath landslide video,joshimath uttrakhand,joshimath landslide news,chamoli joshimath,joshimath news today,Joshimath is sinking,joshimath ladslide,joshimath latest news,auli joshimath,joshimath cracks,