Uttarakhand: Cracks appear in the houses of Tehri Garhwal after Joshimath
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 11, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
After the cracks in the houses of Joshimath, cracks have been found in the houses in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal.
