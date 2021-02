Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Watch Zee News's ground report from Tavopan tunnel

Relief and rescue operations have continued since the inundation in Uttarakhand. Many people are expected to be trapped inside the Tapovan Tunnel and work going on to save people. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, and ITBP are engaged in rescue operations. See the ground report of Zee News from Tapovan Tunnel.