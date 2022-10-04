NewsVideos

Vande Matram: Reality Check of 'Vande Mataram'!

|Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 03:09 PM IST
Recently, the Maharashtra government had ordered that instead of hello, greetings would be done in government offices by saying Vande Mataram. Do you know how this order is being followed?

