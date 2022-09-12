Verdict on Gyanvapi to come at 2pm

Varanasi district court will deliver its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case today. Before the verdict, the entire Kashi city has been put on high alert. Verdict will come on Gyanvapi by 2 pm. In a conversation with Zee news, National General Secretary of Akhil Bhatiya Sant Samiti, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said that truth will prevail.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 01:42 PM IST

