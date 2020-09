Video: 2 crucial farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha amid ruckus by Opposition MPs

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed in Rajya Sabha on Sunday (September 20) by voice vote despite stiff protest by Opposition lawmakers. The bills were cleared amid mayhem in Rajya Sabha with several MPs taking to the well of the House and raising anti-government slogans.