Video: Chhath Puja preparations underway at ghats amid COVID-19

This year four-day festival will be celebrated amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath Puja is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees take a holy dip in river and offer ‘argh’ to the Sun. Chhath Puja usually witnessed huge crowd but this year amid pandemic, people decided not to celebrate with usual fanfare.