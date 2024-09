videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Conflict Over Barawafat Procession in Bareilly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

In Bareilly, a conflict arose when the Hindu community refused to allow Muslims to take out the Barawafat procession through their locality. Although the police intervened and resolved the issue peacefully, questions remain about why such processions face opposition while Hindu events are often met with stone-pelting.